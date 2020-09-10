North-Central pulls out of ACF, forms own forum

Some leaders from the North-Central have announced the exit of the region from the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and formed a new group, the North-Central Peoples Forum.

The leaders among other things, cited the terrible state of insecurity in the northern region as the reason for their decision.

The group made this known to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, lamenting that the North-Central under ACF kept suffering from vices of kidnapping, banditry and other criminalities despite the abundant mineral and human resources in the zone.

The new group is led by its interim chairman, a former Minister of State for Health, Gabriel Aduku.

Other prominent leaders from North-Central that formed the group include a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Jerry Useni; a former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu; a former Military Administrator of Kwara State, Col. David Bamigboye (retd.); and a former deputy chief of staff to the President, Chief Olusola Akomode.

Also in the list of its members are the Publisher of Leadership Newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah; a former Nigeria Ambassador to South Africa, Ahmed Ibeto; a media consultant, Alhaji Tajudeen Kareem; a former Deputy Governor of Benue State, Chief Stephen Lawani and Alhaji Alfa Mohammed and several others.

Speaking to newsmen, Useni said the new group would ensure the people of Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory were united in their pursuit of peace and stability within the zone.

Among other things, Useni said the forum “is also aimed at ensuring cooperation and support for the good policies and administration of the six governors of the zone, irrespective of our political, religious and ethnic differences.”

He added, “We will support and cooperate fully with the Federal Government for full and complete implementation of infrastructures, development projects situated in the zone and the involvement of the people of the zone in the national affairs of the country.

“We will promote, defend and strengthen North Central unity and the interest of its people in the context of one indivisible Nigeria and to contribute to the safeguarding of her territorial integrity.

“Consequently, every zone now has a common socio-political platform where they meet to discuss their strength and weakness with the view to propounding and promoting progress and development of the zone.”

Meanwhile, the leader of the ACF currently, is Chief Audu Ogbeh, a former Agriculture Minister, who himself is from the North-Central.

