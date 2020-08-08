North East governors meet on security, economy, others

Governors of the six North-East states met on Saturday in Maiduguri, Borno State, to deliberate on how to tackle the Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

A statement issued by the Borno State governor’s media aide, Isa Gusau, said the governors also discussed how to rescue the region’s economy from the plunge.

The governors at the meeting were Prof. Bababaga Zulum (Borno), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), and Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe).

Taraba and Yobe governors were represented by the deputy governors.

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, and the Managing Director, North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Alkali, were also at the meeting.

The first meeting took place in Gombe in March.

According to the statement, the governors deliberated on matters bordering on security, oil exploration, environment, agriculture, and decayed infrastructure.

It read: “Before today’s (Saturday) meeting, a technical committee comprising Secretaries of Governments from the six states and focal persons from the NEDC had deliberated for four days to come up with an agenda.”

