North-East governors to adopt multi–dimensional against insecurity

The North East Governors will adopt multi-dimensional approach to tackle the security challenges in the region.

The governors stated this in a nine-point communiqué issued at the end of their meeting in Damaturu, Yobr State and read by Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State.

They also tackle poor infrastructure, weak education systems and widespread poverty in the zone.

“The Forum calls on the Armed Forces, other security agencies, and community leaders to reappraise their strategies in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations,” the communique read.

“The Forum also drew attention to the deteriorating condition of federal roads in the region, which they said had worsened insecurity and hampered economic recovery.

“The Forum pledged to deepen collaboration in attracting investments in agriculture, renewable energy, climate adaptation, and vocational training to create employment and reduce youth vulnerability to extremist ideologies.”

Also at the meeting were Governors Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe).

Bauchi State was represented by the deputy governor.

