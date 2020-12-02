North-East govs back Zulum, ask Nigerian govt to employ mercenaries to end Boko Haram attacks

The call for the Nigerian government to employ the services of mercenaries to end Boko Haram attacks has been supported by the North-East Governors Forum.

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, had made the request after Boko Haram slaughtered 43 farmers in his state last Saturday.

The governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, who visited Borno on Tuesday, alongside other governors of the region, to condole with the government and the people of the state over the recent killings, said he and other governors of the North-East were in support of the call to engage mercenaries to end Boko Haram in the region.

“Our dear brother, we are here to condole with you over the killing of farmers by Boko Haram insurgents; we are indeed saddened and traumatised.

“I will key into your request, which you said that the Federal Government should invite some mercenaries to come and help us out of this problem because what you cannot do, what you cannot solve, I think we should invite who can solve it for us.

“We cannot continuously be mourning, there has to be a time to stop the mourning.

“All of us in the North East Governors Forum, we are pleading with the Federal Government to find a solution to the issue of Boko Haram,” he said.

Speaking, Governor Zulum, appreciated the delegation for the visit.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Bala Mohammed from Bauchi, and Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, were part of the delegation.

