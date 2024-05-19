North-East govs decry state of infrastructures in the region, blame FG

The North-East Governors’ Forum (NEGF) had decried the deplorable conditions of infrastructures in the region, while blaming the federal government for the neglecting the zone over years.

The governors who raised the concerns at the 10th meeting of the NEGF held on Saturday in Bauchi, called on the government at the centre to prioritise the region to enhance its development.

The meeting had in attendance the governors of Borno, Babagana Zulum who is the Chairman of the Forum, Gombe, Muhammadu Yahaya; Yobe, Mai Buni; Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri; Taraba, Dr Agbu Kefas and the host governor, Bala Mohammed, states which make up the North-East region of the country.

In a communiqué signed by Zulum at the end of the meeting, the NEGF noted that the region had suffered due to the neglect from various governments in the past which has seen to its slow development.

“Forum reiterates its concern over the seeming neglect of the North-East in the allocation of Federal Government Capital Projects,” the communique reads.

“The Forum notes with dismay that despite its cry for attention on the state of infrastructure in the region which has been consistently echoed in all its communique over the years, especially the poor road and railway infrastructure along the economic corridors that links the North-East sub-region to the rest of the country, nothing serious seems to be happening.

READ ALSO:North-East governors meet on insecurity, others

“The roads from Enugu to Maiduguri are in a deplorable state and the railway from Enugu up to Maiduguri has been destroyed. This is a major route for regional trade and very important for integration, peacebuilding, and improving national unity.”

“The region is also not included in the National Infrastructure Plan for the transition from PMS to Compressed Gas.

“The Forum is calling on the Federal Government to look into the situation and consider the reconstruction of these basic infrastructures along the Enugu-Maiduguri Economic Corridor and inclusion of NE in all National Development Plans and initiatives.

“Forum notes with dismay, the blackout experienced by the region over the last month and the nonchalant attitude exhibited by the TCN in addressing this issue of National importance for the security and development of the country.

“The Forum is keenly watching the commitment made by TCN to restore power to all the states of the region by the 27th of May, 2024; accordingly, the Forum urged the Federal Government to direct TCN to take immediate action.

“The Forum has resolved in the short term, to set up a solar power plant that can generate a minimum of 10 Megawatts per state,” the communiqué read.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now