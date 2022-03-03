North Elders Forum spokesman, Baba-Ahmed slams National Assembly for rejecting gender bills

The Spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, on Wednesday faulted the National Assembly for rejecting gender bills in the constitutional amendment process.

The National Assembly had on Tuesday voted against bills that sought to offer women more leadership and governance opportunities.

The development forced some women to protest at the National Assembly.

Baba-Ahmed, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said the lawmakers had waged a war against women in Nigeria for rejecting the bills.

He said: “There were some key clauses that would have added substantially in terms of improving the quality of the constitution and the leadership selection.

“One of them, tragically, was the rejection of setting aside 35 percent of the elective positions for women. This is not for a country like Nigeria. The level of underrepresentation of women in key positions and decision making is tragic.

Read also: Women block National Assembly in protest against bill, call lawmakers on phone

“It is really tragic. We have reduced women only to the role of the voters, basically. The political system has reduced everybody else, except the people that we elect, as spectators who are only relevant for the purposes of election. After that, the people we elect run away with power and do what they want with it.

“I was particularly saddened by the rejection. Every gender-based amendment was rejected. It was as if we had a legislature that was waging war against women.

“You have an extremely self-centered set of legislators. There are people who think any concession made to a critical group like women is power they lose. They read themselves into all these amendments rather than the interest of the public.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now