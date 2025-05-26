North has potentials to transform Nigeria – Obi (Video)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has declared that the northern part of the country has the potentials to transform Nigeria if the assets in the region are fully tapped and utilized.

Obi, who made the assertion at a meeting of the National Political Consultative Group (North) in Abuja on Sunday, described the north as the Nigeria’s “greatest asset.

But he decried the poverty in the region which he attributes to a lack of investment by both the federal and state governments, particularly in education and agriculture.

He stressed that the region has untapped agricultural potential capable of generating more revenue than the oil sector, citing rice production as an example.

“The greatest asset of this country is the North. I’ve always said it. The North can change Nigeria,” Obi said.

“This entire country produces less than six million tonnes of rice. That’s less than 10 percent of what Bangladesh produces. Bangladesh has just 148,600 square kilometers—about the size of Niger and Borno states combined.”

The former Anambra State governor however, linked the high rate of poverty in the North to the worsening security crisis, warning that desperation leaves people vulnerable to recruitment by criminal elements.

“When people don’t know where their next meal will come from, you can never control their actions. That’s why banditry thrives. It all rests on the government to solve it.

“The more you pull people out of poverty, the more you solve insecurity. We need to invest in education. Our children are not in school. I’ve sat with Almajiri children—they are some of the most brilliant minds God created. If they can’t go to school, take the school to them.

“There’s a lot of work to be done, but I believe Nigeria can be turned around,” he concluded.

