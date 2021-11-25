North Korean man sentenced to death for smuggling copies of Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’

The North Korean government has sentenced a citizen to death for smuggling copies of Netflix’s South Korean blockbuster series, Squid Game into the country.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that “Squid Game” was smuggled into the country from China through the use of a USB flash drive.

The news platform, Radio Free Asia (via Variety) revealed that authorities were led to the man after they caught high school students watching the series.

The smuggler faces death by firing squad, while the students involved in bringing “Squid Game” into school are facing prison sentences.

The South Korean series, Squid Game, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk is a survival thriller that follows a group of contestants who agree to participate in a mysterious survival game with a grand prize total of nearly $40 million.

