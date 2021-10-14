North PDP stakeholders fail to meet, set date to agree on national chairman position

The Northern stakeholders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party are yet to agree on how a candidate for the position of National Chairman should emerge.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that a meeting of the party’s stakeholders from the Northern region where a consensus candidate would have been picked, could not hold on Wednesday night in Abuja.

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, speaking to newsmen at the meeting venue said the meeting could not hold due to what he called “communications gap“.

He clarified that this was due to the absence of some of the party’s leaders.

“Unfortunately, we could not meet because of a communication gap, some of our leaders could not make it to the venue.

“We have adjourned the meeting till tomorrow (Thursday) when we will take a definite position on the chairmanship position that has been zoned to the north.

“At the moment, all the three zones in the North are interested in the position,” Fintiri disclosed.

The North Central PDP stakeholders on Wednesday adopted a former Senate President, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, as their consensus candidate.

