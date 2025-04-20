North to soon decide who to support in 2027, Baba-Ahmed declares

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, former Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Bola Tinubu, has announced that the Northern region of Nigeria will soon determine its political direction in preparation for the 2027 general election.

This announcement aligns with Baba-Ahmed’s established reputation as a strong advocate for Northern interests. He recently resigned from his position as Special Adviser to President Tinubu to resume his advocacy for the region.

In a video interview that circulated widely on social media on Sunday, featuring him alongside Professor Usman Yusuf, former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Baba-Ahmed asserted that no politician can secure the presidency without Northern support.

He indicated that the North will solidify its political stance within the next six months, and the rest of the country will subsequently align or pursue a separate course.

Baba-Ahmed emphasized the region’s historical hardships, particularly during the Boko Haram insurgency, which affected all Northern demographics. “We want a government that understands our problems and can address them,” he stated, urging Northerners to resist divisive and deceitful political tactics leading up to the upcoming elections.

He also cautioned against further marginalization of the North, warning of potential repercussions. “If they plan to rig the election, they should be careful. It won’t be good for Nigeria,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed stressed that the North is closely monitoring the political landscape, and that community leaders, the general public, and interest groups will soon voice their discontent with injustice and exclusion. “The injustice and sidelining must stop,” he reiterated.

He highlighted the significant impact the North’s decision will have on the 2027 elections. “No politician can become president without northern support, making the region’s stance crucial to any aspirant’s success,” he declared.

He concluded by warning against electoral manipulation and marginalization, emphasizing the importance of fair elections for national stability and progress. “The Northern region’s support is crucial in determining the outcome of the 2027 elections,” he reiterated.

