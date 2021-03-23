North-West governors give bandits quit order to leave forests | Ripples Nigeria

Governors of the North-West geopolitical zone have given bandits and everyone hiding in forests in the zone to leave with immediate effect or contend with an impending onslaught by security agencies.

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, announced the decision of the governors on Tuesday, adding that it was taken in their bid to flush out illegal elements and hoodlums who launched sporadic attacks from those forests.

The governor spoke during a special Hausa programme aired on Liberty TV.

He said: “Whoever remains in the forest would be regarded as a bandit. Therefore, the security forces will deal with them ruthlessly.”

Masari also added that the governors of the zone would forgive any bandit who surrendered their arms.

