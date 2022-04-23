North yet to pick 2023 consensus candidate -Ex-gov Lamido

A former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, on Saturday rejected the purported endorsement of the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and his Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) consensus presidential aspirants by northern elders.

The former Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, told journalists on Friday that elders from the region had picked the duo out of the four aspirants pushing the consensus arrangement.

However, in a statement he personally signed, the ex-governor insisted that the region has not picked any consensus candidate.

He described the endorsement of Saraki and Mohammed as the personal opinion of the elders behind the statement.

Lamido said: “The attention of key stakeholders of the PDP in the Northern States has been drawn to reports in the media that some Northern Elders have shortlisted two of our prominent and deserving aspirants as consensus PDP Presidential Candidates.

“Having widely consulted party leaders across the 19 Northern States and FCT, it is hereby stated to our teeming Party members and the general public that what is reported in the Media is only the personal opinion of those who issued the statement and not the position of the PDP members in the North!

“Discussions are ongoing with ALL the aspirants in our Party with a view to having a National Consensus if possible or a least working towards having a smooth acrimony free National Convention.”

