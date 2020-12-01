Northern activists converge, demand sack of Service Chiefs

A group of northern human rights activists have demanded the sacking of the nation’s service chiefs over the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

The group of northern activists made the demand on Tuesday while reacting to the beheading of 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari village in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday by Boko Haram insurgents.

In a five-point communiqué issued at the end of a meeting in Kaduna, the northern activists said President Muhammadu Buhari had no choice but to sack the service chiefs for underperformance.

The communiqué issued by the northern activists had signatories including; the Nastura Ashir Sahriff- Coalition of Northern Group’s Board of Trustees Chairman(Kano), National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Abdul Ahmed Isiaq- (Kaduna), and Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gugungu, National President of Arewa Youths Forum among others.

READ ALSO: Northern group joins #RevolutionNow protest

The communiqué issued by the northern activists calling for sack of the service chiefs reads; “We say enough is enough of these killings of innocent and unarmed civilians in Borno State, brought about by the seeming inability of the nation’s troops stationed in the state to help avoid this kind of massive attacks and killings.

“We categorically call on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack the nation’s service chiefs for their inability to save the nation this tragically-embarrassing experience that has dire consequences to our international image.

“It is our conviction that until a major paradigm shift in the security architecture is promptly applied by President Muhammadu Buhari, we will continue with this bad and alarming rounds of the tragic and embarrassing situation.

“There is also the need for not just total overhaul of the security architecture in Borno but also the outdated intelligence-gathering method. The time to end this madness and now, the nation can’t afford to wait any longer.

“We commiserate with the families of the farmers who were killed while trying to legitimately earn a living. Our heartfelt condolences go to the entire people and government of Borno State,” the statement by the northern activists concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions