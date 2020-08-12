Northern Bishops condemn Southern Kaduna killings, say it is ethnic cleansing

The Pentecostal Bishops’ Forum (PBF) of the 19 Northern States has condemned the continued attacks and killings in Southern Kaduna.

The PBF in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Chairman and President of Dominion Chapel International Church, Bishop John Praise described the situation in Southern Kaduna, as “wicked collaboration,” which had “assumed a dangerous dimension of ethnic cleansing.”

According to the PBF during a press conference in Abuja, the manner of the killings has given the impression of a sinister script to overrun the people and forcefully annex their ancestral heritage in all ramifications.

The Chairman of the PBF also warned that if nothing was done to address the Southern Kaduna killings, the people would resort to self-help and reprisals.

He said; “Failure to act now may compel the people to resort to self-help and reprisals, which could snowball into a conflagration of monumental proportions in terms of scope and impact.”

The PBF called on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), and Governor Nasir El-Rufai and other relevant government functionaries “to do more and be seen to be doing everything humanly and materially possible to bring lasting succour to the despoiled people.”

Praise said, “We are here to ventilate the anguish and painful lamentations of patriotic Nigerians over the incessant attacks and killings carried out by bloodthirsty armed militia, bandits and terrorists specifically on the defenceless people of Southern Kaduna as well as many innocent Nigerians in other parts of the country.”

“We also demand the prompt arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the dastardly acts as well as their sponsors, whoever and wherever they may be,” he added.

