Northern CAN warns Christian students, parents to shun Sokoto schools

The Northern chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned Christian students and their parents across the country, especially those in the Northern states, to avoid schools in Sokoto State in the aftermath of the lynching of a female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Deborah Samuel over allegations of blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

The Northern CAN also warned Christian parents not to send their children to any school in the troubled state as they would become marked by extremists.

In a statement issued by the Secretary of Northern CAN, Rev. John Hayab on Monday, the Association said the directive “would continue, pending when the federal and state governments would be ready and willing to secure the lives of our children both in Sokoto and other states that had been hostile to Christians and Christianity.”

“While CAN does not and will not encourage casting aspersions on any religion or religious leader of any faith, CAN frowns on hiding under the gab of any religious extremism to perpetrate any form of criminality against her members, especially in northern Nigeria.

“God Almighty is not and can never be a weak God for mere mortals to fight and defend Him. On the contrary, it is He who keeps watch and defends us. CAN believes that life is sacred and must never be taken by another unless as directed by the state,” part of the statement reads.

The statement also warned those who kill to please their God to exercise restraint because those who tried it in Egypt and their experiences should be enough warning.

“There is the Red Sea awaiting them, even those who are secretly encouraging them, must partake in the Red Sea experience,” it added.

