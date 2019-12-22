NORTHERN CHRISTIAN ELDERS TO BUHARI: Give us xmas gift by ensuring release of Leah Sharibu

President Muhammadu Buhari has been charged to ensure the release of Leah Sharibu who has been in the custody of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists group for a long time.

The call was made on Sunday by the Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF), which pleaded with Presiden Buhari, to give the Christian community in the country Christmas gift by ensuring the release of Leah Sharibu.

In a statement, NOSCEF said, “We plead with the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to give the Christian community of this great nation, the Christmas gift by ensuring the release of our dear child, Leah Sharibu from the brutal custody of the Boko Haram.”

NOSCEF, in the statement issued through its chairman, Engr. Ejoga Inalegwu lamented the state of the nation, saying, “Our hearts bleed for our nation, a nation that has abandoned God and every godly value.

“We call evil good and good evil, we congratulate those who steal the mandate of the people by the barrel of the gun and intimidation, we have forgotten the values of the leaders of the Yar’adua fame, who could look at victory to its face and say “the means that brought me to power is flawed”.

The forum noted with displeasure that those from whom they expect a higher standard, are the first to congratulate a stolen mandate.

“Every local government election is now won 100 per cent by the party in power in the state. “Those who are advocating that INEC should take over local government elections, will now be chewing their words because with INEC, we see elections stolen at gun point and lives lost,” the group added.

