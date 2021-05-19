 Northern coalition backs NLC over strike, warns El-Rufai | Ripples Nigeria
Northern coalition backs NLC over strike, warns El-Rufai

Buhari disowns El-Rufai, says he never ordered Shehu Sani's recall

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has thrown its weight behind the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in its current faceoff with the Kaduna State government, warning Governor Nasir El-Rufai against abusing the rights of members of the union.

In a statement by the CNG on Wednesday made available to Ripples Nigeria, the group expressed solidarity with the NLC in the ongoing strike to checkmate the “Kaduna State government’s growing excesses and abuse of privilege.”

The statement signed by CNG’s spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, and titled ‘CNG lauds NLC, warns El-Rufai against rights breaches,’ warned El-Rufai to tread with caution and avoid making unguarded utterances capable of escalating tensions.

Part of the statement reads:

We are watching events as they unfold and for the avoidance of doubt, if the governor insists on pursuing the path of brigandage to suppress the ongoing civil action by workers, he would certainly be called to account for any unforeseen eventuality.

READ ALSO: Progressives governors urge El-Rufai, NLC, to return to negotiating table

“While we restate our total support for the ongoing action by the courageous leaders of the organised labour and stand firmly in solidarity with the Kaduna State workers who have subjected to suppressive and inhumane policies of El-Rufai

“We recall that the CNG had once suffered similar state sponsored attack by armed gangs that disrupted its meeting on security at Arewa House.

“We find it unacceptable that armed thugs in their hundreds would storm the streets of a state capital, unleash violence on peaceful assemblies and vanish into the thin air.

“It is worrisome that a state governor would employ thugs and non-state actors against peaceful processions.

“We commend the police for refusing to compromise professionalism when state-sponsored thugs unleashed violence on workers who were merely protesting impunity.”

