Northern coalition tasks IGP to reveal identity of Ahmed Gulak’s killers

A Northern group under the aegies of Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Organisations (CACSO), has called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba, to reopen the case file on the murder of a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Gulak, and reveal the identities of the killers.

Gulak was killed in Owerri, Imo State, on May 30, 2021, by unknown gunmen on his way to the Sam Mbakwe Airport to board a flight to Abuja.

In a statement jointly signed by its convener, Haruna Jagindi and Secretary General, Danjuma Shetima, after its emergency meeting in Abuja on Monday, CACSO tasked Alkali-Baba to reveal the identities of the gunmen who killed Gulak since the Imo police had confirmed that the suspects had been arrested.

“The true identity of those that assassinated Honourable Ahmed Gulak should be revealed including their sponsors and their motives.

“Earlier reports had confirmed that Gulak was not the only occupant of the vehicle when he was assassinated

“CASCO is hereby calling on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba to reveal those behind the unknown gunmen and let Nigerians know those who killed Gulak,” the group said.

