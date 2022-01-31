News
Northern coalition tasks IGP to reveal identity of Ahmed Gulak’s killers
A Northern group under the aegies of Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Organisations (CACSO), has called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba, to reopen the case file on the murder of a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Gulak, and reveal the identities of the killers.
Gulak was killed in Owerri, Imo State, on May 30, 2021, by unknown gunmen on his way to the Sam Mbakwe Airport to board a flight to Abuja.
In a statement jointly signed by its convener, Haruna Jagindi and Secretary General, Danjuma Shetima, after its emergency meeting in Abuja on Monday, CACSO tasked Alkali-Baba to reveal the identities of the gunmen who killed Gulak since the Imo police had confirmed that the suspects had been arrested.
READ ALSO: Gunmen attack Southern Kaduna community, kill villagers
“The true identity of those that assassinated Honourable Ahmed Gulak should be revealed including their sponsors and their motives.
“Earlier reports had confirmed that Gulak was not the only occupant of the vehicle when he was assassinated
“CASCO is hereby calling on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba to reveal those behind the unknown gunmen and let Nigerians know those who killed Gulak,” the group said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...