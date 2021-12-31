Northern coalition tells Buhari to return Nigeria to days of Jonathan

Frustrated with the escalating and unending insecurity in a large part of the Northern region, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to return Nigeria to the situation it was when former President Goodluck Jonathan was in power.

The appeal was made in a statement by the CNG Director of Strategic Communications, Alhaji Ismail Musa, on Thursday, while taking stock of the security situation in the region in the year 2021.

The group decried the incessant cases of killings, kidnappings, banditry and the general insecurity across the country, and heaped the blame on the table of President Buhari and his administration.

The CNG also expressed concern with the way President Buhari was handling insecurity in the country which, according to the statement, “has led to the loss of many innocent lives and destruction of properties worth billions of naira.”

“The CNG is really worried with the way President Buhari has been handling the issue of insecurity in the country which is a far cry from what it was during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s regime which they all called clueless.

“But for Buhari, it seems that the lives of Nigerians are not important to him.

“Our message to are Buhari is this: ‘you can do something, in fact, if you can take us back to the insecurity you met on board that will be tolerable to a large extent, to say, well he has taken us back to former President Goodluck Jonathan’s standard we were crying about.

“‘I mean the killings at that time; the statistics are there to speak for themselves.

“What we have now is more propaganda from the government while Nigerians in every part of the country are being killed every day but they will tell us Buhari is doing well. He should return Nigeria to where he met it,” the CNG said.

