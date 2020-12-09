Northern Elders accuse Igbo of attacking northerners in other parts of Nigeria

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has accused Igbos of attacking northerners in other parts of Nigeria (outside their place of origin) and perpetrating violence against them.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Chairman of NEF, Prof Ango Abdulahi, who stated further that northerners have suffered enormous violence and loss of lives and assets of various magnitudes.

The Chairman of NEF who issued the statement in Port Harcourt, Rivers State where the forum kick-started a tour of northern communities across other parts of the country to losses suffered during the #EndSARS protests, added that those that perpetrated the violence against northerners are the same people who are crying more and calling for compensation.

The statement by NEF also added that most of the violence that are being meted out to northerners in various parts of the South came from people from the southeastern states.

“We came because we saw no reason innocent residents, wherever they are, irrespective of where they come from, who are not participating in the protest will be subjected to violence. They suffered enormous violence and loss of lives and assets of various magnitudes.

“What was surprising to us was that those that perpetrated the violence against northerners are the same people who are crying more and calling for compensation.

“We take particular delight when we talked with the governor of the state. We were told by residents of Rivers that the governor was particularly interested in protecting them and their rights as he swore in his oath of office.

“It is now becoming clearer that most of the violence that are being meted out to northerners in various parts of the South came from people from the southeastern states; people with some names.

“We are not sure what name really they want to keep. They come with different brands; use these names to perpetrate criminality in different parts of the country. For years this particular incident has been with us for sometime.

“It is up to the authorities to assure all of us that this must end. I think the North will no longer allow this red line to be crossed. It is because people get away with criminal behaviour without sanctions and punishment that is why they keep recycling these irresponsible behaviours.

“Therefore, as we leave the South-South, we will be heading for the South-East. We will be speaking with the leadership there, especially the governors, to remind them of their responsibility to protect residents irrespective of where they come from in their areas of responsibility.

“Failure to do so, especially, on this continuous bases, it will be difficult for all of us, who have been restraining our various communities, especially our youths, to protect others when their brethren are being killed and maimed in other parts of the country,” the statement by NEF added.

