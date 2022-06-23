Northern Elders berate Buhari, Ngige, Amaechi over ASUU strike, Kaduna train abductions

The Northern Elders Forum has issued a scathing critique of President Muhammadu Buhari; former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi and Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, over the current state of affairs in the country.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the NEF spokesman, issued this criticism, via a series of tweets on Wednesday.

According to him, the Buhari administration had left the education sector to fester as a result of the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which commenced on February 14.

Furthermore, some victims of the Kaduna train abductions are yet to be rescued by the Federal Government, while Amaechi engaged in politicking in the interlude, Baba-Ahmed railed.

His tweets read, “Ngige was going to leave the ASUU strike and students at home to run for the Presidency of Nigeria. Rotimi Amaechi left a stalled train service and passengers with kidnappers to ask us to make him President of Nigeria. President Buhari does not care who runs a country in a mess.

“If anyone said the KAD-ABJ Train kidnap victims will spend 80 days with kidnappers, most of us would have said, no, not this type of high profile victims. But we would have been wrong. The victims too would have been wrong in thinking they will not stay for longer than a day or two.”

