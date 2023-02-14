Politics
Northern Elders blame Buhari for crisis trailing naira redesign
The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) alleged on Tuesday that President Muhammadu Buhari was “unwilling” to restrain the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, from plunging Nigeria into a crisis over the redesign of the naira notes.
The NEF Spokesman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, stated this when he featured on Channels Television’s special election programme, “2023 Verdict.”
He said the CBN’s naira redesign policy and the resulting cash shortage would affect the All Progressives Congress (APC) chances in this month’s election.
The scarcity of the naira notes and uncertainty over the position of the Supreme Court on the validity of the old banknotes have fuelled fears of crisis and possible postponement of the elections.
The apex court will rule on a suit filed by some APC governors challenging the redesign of the naira notes and the deadline for the withdrawal of the old naira notes from circulation on Wednesday.
READ ALSO: Naira redesign: Ogun joins suit against Nigerian govt at Supreme Court
The NEF spokesman said, “There is a lot of anger and to see a situation where the President rather appears unwilling or incapable of reining in Emefiele and say, ‘Listen, perhaps we can allow the old naira and the new naira co-exist for the next six months’.
“President Buhari apparently doesn’t listen to anybody. Emefiele says I will do what I should do because the President has got my back. And Nigerians are saying we know the governor of the CBN is not who is doing all these; it is the President.
“If the President doesn’t want all this suffering and considers the other options, the governor of the CBN won’t get away with these things he is getting away with.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...