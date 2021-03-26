Northern elders charge Buhari to be proactive over country's challenges | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Northern elders charge Buhari to be proactive over country’s challenges
The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to be more proactive towards securing the lives and property of citizens, rather than continue blaming everyone else for the woes befalling Nigeria.
This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesman of the forum, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, during his guest appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, March 26.
Baba-Ahmed said it was clear that the government was not doing enough and that was why the results have been felt negatively across the nation.
He asserted that it does not appear the administration recognizes the magnitude of the problem faced by the country, adding, however, that even if in all fairness they do understand the enormity, then their response has been unsatisfactory and inadequate.
READ ALSO: Buhari leads the “best democratic govt” in Nigeria —Aide
“This is a country that is facing unprecedented levels of insecurity from all angles and we don’t see any sign that they are doing anything different from what they have done in the last 3, 4, or 5 years, you cannot keep doing the same thing and expect to get different results,” Dr. Baba-Ahmed stated.
Furthermore, the forum acknowledged that Nigeria is losing the war against the insurgents and the bandits.
The former permanent secretary to the Federal Government said kidnapping and banditry have become big industries in Nigeria and the presidency has run out of ideas.
He emphasized that Nigerians don’t want to hear excuses, adding that the people want insecurity addressed outrightly.
