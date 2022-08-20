Northern Elders charge Nigerian govt to arrest crude oil thieves, save economy from total collapse

In the face of monumental oil theft in the country, the Northern Elders Forum has challenged the Nigerian government to deal with those involved in the crime decisively for the economic benefit of Nigeria.

NEF spokesperson, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, made the call via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

The call followed recent report credited to the presidency over a plan to expose those involved in oil theft in the country.

The Senior Personal Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in an interview earlier on Trust TV, disclosed that security operatives had raided locations where illegal oil bunkering thrived as part of efforts to rid the country’s economy from sabotage of a greedy few.

Read also:Northern Elders Forum denies endorsing Saraki, Mohammed as PDP consensus candidates

He added that the country was unable to meet up with the quota given by Organizations of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Garba thus expressed confidence that the perpetrators would be caught and dealt with in no time.

Reacting, Baba-Ahmed slammed the government for allowing oil bunkering to thrive in the country to the detriment of the country.

He tasked the government to be serious and swift in its action in order to salvage the country’s debilitating economy.

“Garba Shehu says government will soon reveal crude oil thieves. We have to ask what they are waiting for. They tell us everyday that crude thieves are draining our broke economy. Here’s a suggestion: arrest them NOW and save trillions. We will both hear and believe you are serious”, he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now