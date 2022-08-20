Politics
Northern Elders charge Nigerian govt to arrest crude oil thieves, save economy from total collapse
In the face of monumental oil theft in the country, the Northern Elders Forum has challenged the Nigerian government to deal with those involved in the crime decisively for the economic benefit of Nigeria.
NEF spokesperson, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, made the call via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.
The call followed recent report credited to the presidency over a plan to expose those involved in oil theft in the country.
The Senior Personal Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in an interview earlier on Trust TV, disclosed that security operatives had raided locations where illegal oil bunkering thrived as part of efforts to rid the country’s economy from sabotage of a greedy few.
He added that the country was unable to meet up with the quota given by Organizations of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Garba thus expressed confidence that the perpetrators would be caught and dealt with in no time.
Reacting, Baba-Ahmed slammed the government for allowing oil bunkering to thrive in the country to the detriment of the country.
He tasked the government to be serious and swift in its action in order to salvage the country’s debilitating economy.
“Garba Shehu says government will soon reveal crude oil thieves. We have to ask what they are waiting for. They tell us everyday that crude thieves are draining our broke economy. Here’s a suggestion: arrest them NOW and save trillions. We will both hear and believe you are serious”, he said.
