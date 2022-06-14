Northern Elders charge parties, candidates on issue-based campaigns ahead of 2023 elections

The Northern Elders’ Forum on Tuesday charged Nigerian politicians to run issue-based campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The NEF spokesperson, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, made the call when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today.

He stressed the need for the 18 presidential candidates to be focused on existential issues ravaging the country.

The 2023 elections, according to the NEF spokesman, will determine the progress or otherwise of the country.

He also urged politicians to be sensitive to the plight of the masses.

Baba-Ahmed said: “Nigerians need change. I’ll strongly advise politicians not to play to the gallery. The country needs leaders who will do things differently and come up with effective approaches to serious issues affecting the country.

“Inevitably, the 2023 general elections would be quite different. It would determine whether the country would move forward or not. The idea is, Nigerians would vote for competence.”

He noted that Nigerians had become fixated on the physical fitness of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, given their experience with President Muhammadu Buhari.

