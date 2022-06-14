Politics
Northern Elders charge parties, candidates on issue-based campaigns ahead of 2023 elections
The Northern Elders’ Forum on Tuesday charged Nigerian politicians to run issue-based campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections.
The NEF spokesperson, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, made the call when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today.
He stressed the need for the 18 presidential candidates to be focused on existential issues ravaging the country.
The 2023 elections, according to the NEF spokesman, will determine the progress or otherwise of the country.
He also urged politicians to be sensitive to the plight of the masses.
READ ALSO: Northern Elders blasts presidency’s reaction to ‘fake news’, of call for secession
Baba-Ahmed said: “Nigerians need change. I’ll strongly advise politicians not to play to the gallery. The country needs leaders who will do things differently and come up with effective approaches to serious issues affecting the country.
“Inevitably, the 2023 general elections would be quite different. It would determine whether the country would move forward or not. The idea is, Nigerians would vote for competence.”
He noted that Nigerians had become fixated on the physical fitness of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, given their experience with President Muhammadu Buhari.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...