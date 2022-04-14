Northern elders’ demand for Buhari’s resignation derived from partisan interests – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, on Thursday, slammed Nigerians for playing politics with the current insecurity in the country, saying the government was tackling the menace headlong.

The presidential aide was reacting to the Northern Elders Forum (NEF)’s demand for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation over the worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

In a post titled: “Hiding under the umbrella of insecurity,” Adesina slammed the Northern elders, saying the demand was made out of silly partisan interests.

He also condemned Nigerians who hid under the crisis to spread malice and hatred.

The presidential aide said: “The point of interest today is the hackneyed calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over the country’s security challenges, the latest coming from a so-called Northern Elders Forum, a group I’d once described as ‘Generals without troops.’

“The Forum is largely made up of angry, bitter, self-seeking individuals who had thought they would be leading President Muhammadu Buhari by the nose when he emerged in 2015. In fact, key personalities in the group made strenuous efforts to be part of the administration. When they didn’t succeed, they became adversaries.

“It is on record that NEF has always opposed the Buhari administration since its gambit failed, and before the 2019 presidential election, it openly endorsed Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as next President. And that completely vitiates whatever position the Forum takes today. It is partisan, bilious by no means neutral. It’s from a self-serving standpoint.”

Adesina also urged Nigerians to support every step taken by the President to address the nation’s challenges instead of launching vitriolic attacks on the government.

“It is the sacred duty of the government to provide security of lives and property. Our constitution says it in black and white. No leader will be happy to see his citizens killed.

“That is why more than any government before it, the Buhari administration has funded our security agencies, trained, equipped and motivated them. They are out there fighting to keep us safe. The least we can do is to pray for them, not engaging in petty power play, which amounts to dancing on the graves of the dead,” he added.

