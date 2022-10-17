Northern Elders deny Kwankwaso’s claim of secret endorsement of presidential candidate

Northern Elders Forum(NEF) has clarified the objective of the interactive session organized by Arewa Joint Consultative Forum for all the presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 elections.

This was as the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Musa Rabiu Kwankwanso, had snubbed the event, saying it was organized for secret endorsement of candidates ahead of the 2023 race.

NEF spokesperson, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who made the clarification via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, said the session was fundamentally meant to evaluate the candidates about their policies and programmes for Nigerians.

The elder statesman stated that the session was not tilted towards endorsing any presidential candidate against the will of Nigerians.

He maintained that the initiative was thought of to improve the leadership recruitment process and accountability value.

He added that all the presidential candidates would be given level playing field at the event.

The tweets read: “Arewa Joint Committee currently involved in engaging some Presidential candidates in full view of Nigerians is credible and transparent. It gives all candidates a level playing field, and it has no leaning towards any candidate. There are Nigerians who can do things with integrity.

“We do not make kings. We try to make candidates available to the citizen to assess and evaluate. We improve the leadership selection process and the value of accountability. We help candidates to understand problems that are peculiar or general to Nigerians. We aid future leaders.”

