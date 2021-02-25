Northern elders fault Sheikh Gumi’s meetings with terrorists, ask him to call off mission | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Northern elders fault Sheikh Gumi’s meetings with terrorists, ask him to call off mission
The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has frowned at the role Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, has been playing by acting as the mediator-in-chief between terrorists and the government and asked him to call off the mission immediately.
In the past few weeks, Gumi has constituted himself into an emissary, meeting with terrorists in their hideouts in different forests across states in the North, and urging the government to grant amnesty to them.
The NEF were reacting to the recent comments credited to Gumi, where he accused Christian soldiers of killing the terrorists and blaming the military for triggering the raging banditries in some parts of the North.
Gumi was said to have made the inciting statement while on a negotiation mission for the release of kidnapped school children of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, in a forest in the state.
In a statement signed by the NEF’s National Coordinator, Engr. Zana Goni, the group called on the respected cleric to desist from the mission of causing unrest in the North as they vowed to resist attempts by any individual or group to profile the military, arguing that by his statement, the cleric may be justifying armed banditry
They wondered why Gumi will resort to taking sides after taking the initiative to discuss with terrorists, adding that by his action, he may expose the lives and safety of non-Muslim soldiers to serious danger.
The statement reads in part:
“As Northern elders committed to a united and indivisible nation, we hasten to condemn in very strong terms the allegations made against the Nigerian military by one of our leading Islamic scholars, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi.
Read also: HERDSMEN: Northern elders raise alarm over plot to incite violence in Nigeria
“We rise in one voice to dissociate ourselves from the dangerous and divisive allegations leveled against our patriotic soldiers by Sheikh Gumi, in one of his missions to meet with bandits in a forest around Niger State.
“Ordinarily, we would have commended the Sheikh for daring to do what authorities failed, but for the profiling comments attributed to him, which we consider abhorrent and unhelpful to national development and peace.
“We insist that our military is one of the finest in the world, with zero-tolerance for partisanship, ethnic consideration and other unprofessional dispositions.
“We warn that comments such as this have the potential of pitting the exposed soldiers against general areas in the North, where they have continued to put down their lives to protect the territorial integrity of the nation from those that seek to violate it.
“Our concern is further hinged on the possibility of the world concluding that the North may be offering tacit endorsement to banditry and associated crimes against society.
“To douse this tension, therefore, we call on relevant authorities, including prominent individuals and groups from the North, to condemn Gumi’s position in a manner that will absolve the region of conspiracy and vicarious liability, in the long run
“In whatever position we find ourselves, we must, at all material times, endeavour to put the collective interest of Nigeria over and above all other considerations, bearing in mind the fact that when the country collapses, it will do so on all of us, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or belief.
“Lastly, we urge Gumi to stop approbating and reprobating at the same time, and to immediately call-off his mission, if he has developed lethargy in the course of undertaking visits to deep forests.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
UCL: Silva, Jesus put Man City in control of Gladbach tie; 10-man Atalanta lose to Madrid
Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus were on target for Manchester City as they take control of their Champions League last-16...
Spurs progress to Europa League last-16 after 8-1 hammering of Wolfsberger
Tottenham Hotspur have advanced to the round-of-16 of the Europa League after securing an 8-1 aggregate victory over Wolfsberger in...
Golden Eaglets to face Tanzania, Algeria, Congo in U-17 AFCON group
Nigeria U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets will be facing Tanzania, Algeria and Congo in the group stage of the...
Bayern’s Musiala snubs Nigeria and England, pledges int’l future to Germany
Bayern Munich youngster, Jamal Musiala has pledged his international future to Germany ahead of England and Nigeria. The 17-year-old, who...
UCL: Giroud winner gives Chelsea lead in Atletico tie; Bayern thrash Lazio
Olivier Giroud scored the winner as Chelsea take control of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. The France...
Latest Tech News
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...