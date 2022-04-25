Northern Elders Forum denies endorsing Saraki, Mohammed as PDP consensus candidates

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has distanced itself from allegations of endorsing former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and Governor of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, as the consensus presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) saying such endorsement has nothing to do with the Forum.

In a statement on Sunday to clear the air in the purported endorsement, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the Director, Publicity and Advocacy of NEF, said the group is not affiliated to any political party and that the entire process to produce consensus for the PDP candidates did not involve the Forum in anyway.

“It has become necessary to address the impression created in part by mischief and in part by genuine confusion over the role of the convener of Northern Elders Forum, in the efforts to create consensus among four aspirants for the Presidential ticket of the PDP.

“The idea to attempt to engineer a consensus among the aspirants was that of the aspirants themselves, Governors Aminu W Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed, former Senate President A.B.Saraki and Malam Mohammed Hayatudeen, who had informed Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida of their intention, and requested elderly intervention and advice in the event that their efforts failed to produce consensus.

“President Babangida in turn requested Professor Ango Abdullahi in his individual capacity to design and manage a process that could improve a consensus agreement among the four aspirants.

“It is important to make clear that the entire process did not involve the Northern Elders Forum as a group, and is not a product of the group.

“Professor Ango Abdullahi is free to undertake any lawful activity as a citizen, and genuine misinterpretations of his role are understandable.

“Northern Elders Forum is not affiliated to any political party or aspirant, and is strongly committed to the creation of a level playing field which will allow the emergence of the best leaders in the 2023 elections.

“It has also remained consistent in its conviction that all parts of the country should play their parts freely, unhindered by restrictions which offend principles of inclusion and fairness. The Forum believes the North has excellent candidates whose fate should be left to party delegates and voters to decide.

“The Forum remains united behind the protection and projection of interests of the North and Nigeria, and will play its role as it had done whenever circumstances demand,” the statement added.

