Northern Elders Forum describes Akeredolu’s ultimatum to herdsmen as provocative

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Wednesday expressed shock over Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s seven-day ultimatum issued to Fulani herders in ondo state to vacate forest reserves in the state.

Spokesman of the forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen, where he described the governor’s order as provocative and unhelpful.

Akeredolu had earlier asked herdsmen to leave the state’s forest reserves within seven days and banned underage grazing, night grazing, and movement of cattle within the cities and highways.

The forum, however, maintained that the Fulani herdsmen would not accept unfair treatment, challenging the governor to isolate criminals and treat them as such.

He said, “Northern Elders Forum is shocked at reports that Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, is asking a Fulani community to leave its lawful location, in addition to other restrictions on activities of Fulani people who have lived in the state for a long period.

“Governor Akeredolu is a senior lawyer who should know that the constitution does not give him the power to deny any Nigerian the right to live where he chooses if he does not break the law in the process. His duty to protect and improve the security of citizens and all people in Ondo State cannot be challenged.

READ ALSO: KIDNAPPING: Akeredolu issues ultimatum to herdsmen to vacate Ondo forest reserves

“No Nigerian has the power to take punitive action against citizens on political grounds. The forum believes that the action of the governor is provocative and unhelpful.

“If there are criminal elements among the Fulani who live in the state, the governor should take appropriate steps to identify them and deal with them. Similarly, the Fulani do not enjoy legal immunity in any part of Nigeria.

“The Fulani are subject to all laws and regulations and must respect the communities with which they live and interact. What is dangerous and unacceptable is to profile and demonise the Fulani and treat him outside the laws of the land like all other Nigerians.

“The Fulani community in Ondo state should stay put where they are and continue to be law-abiding.

“We call on Governor Akeredolu to rescind his order on the Fulani, or clarify his position in the event that he is misunderstood. For the avoidance of doubt, no Fulani anywhere in Nigeria will accept unfair and illegal treatment just for being Fulani.”he added

Join the conversation

Opinions