Northern Elders kick against electricity tarrif hike, ‘describe it as reckless move’

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has condemned the increase in electricity tariff by the President Bola Tinubu-led government, while describing it as a ‘reckless move and a complete disregard for the well-being and welfare of the Nigerian people.’

The NEF which expressed its disappointment with the tarrif increase in a statement issued on Thursday by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, accused the government of not taking into consideration the Nigerian masses who were already suffering as a result of unfavourable economic policies of the government.

The apex pan-northern group noted that a breakdown of the new tariff regime reveals an alarming burden that the average Nigerian will face in affording electricity on a daily basis.

It added that it “recognizes that this drastic increase in electricity tariffs will have a significant negative impact on the already struggling population, further exacerbating the gap between the rich and the poor.”

“Under the new tariff plan, 24 hours of electricity per day will cost a staggering N5,400, amounting to an unbearable monthly total of N162,000 and an astounding yearly total of N1,971,000,” the NEF statement said.

“These exorbitant amounts are simply unaffordable for the majority of Nigerians, who are already grappling with economic hardship and trying to make ends meet.

“By implementing such exorbitant electricity tariffs, the government is effectively perpetuating a form of economic oppression that will only serve to widen the gap between the rich and the poor in Nigeria.

READ ALSO:Fuel marketers sound the alarm, warn against tariff hikes

“It is imperative that this act of exploitation be firmly rejected and not be allowed to stand unchallenged.

“The decision to implement these tariffs without considering the impact on the average citizen is not only callous but also short-sighted.

“The resulting consequences could potentially lead to internal security threats as the disparity between the haves and the have-nots becomes more pronounced.

“The NEF strongly believes that this decision was made without carefully considering the economic realities faced by the majority of Nigerians and it highlights the government’s lack of empathy towards its citizens.

“Instead of implementing policies that would alleviate the suffering of the people, the government has chosen to further exploit them.

“This introduction of exorbitant electricity tariffs is not only unjust but also a clear indication of the disconnect between the government and the people they are meant to serve. It is a blatant display of the government’s blatant disregard for the well-being of its citizens and a betrayal of the trust placed in them.

“The NEF calls on the government to immediately reconsider this ill-conceived decision and take into account the dire economic situation faced by the majority of Nigerians.

“Nigerians must now rise and demand accountability from their leaders, reminding them that their primary duty is to serve the people, not exploit them for personal gain,” the group noted.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now