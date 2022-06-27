Northern Elders not convinced of Tinubu, Atiku’s ability to move Nigeria forward

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed skepticism over the abilities of the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu; and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar to move the country forward economically.

Ango Abdullahi, the NEF convener, made this known via a statement issued on Monday, saying the duo cannot fix the challenges bedeviling the country.

He further questioned their antecedents while noting that Nigeria was suffering from a dearth of good politicians.

Nonetheless, he singled out Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as an example of a good politician muffled by the system.

According to Abdullahi: “We still haven’t got the man who we think will fix Nigeria. What we have on the ground is not good enough. How can you look at Tinubu and Atiku to say they are the ones who will fix this country?

“They have been on the ground for the last 25, 30 years and so on. What have they done? What are we looking for?”

“I believe we have not had a good array of politicians. With due respect to some of them that one saw contesting, I am not being selfish here by referring to certain people like Prof. Osinbajo. He is a quality material but the political system will not tolerate him,” he noted.

