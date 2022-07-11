Northern elders outline three possible outcomes from a Tinubu-Shettima ticket

Following Bola Tinubu’s announcement of Kashim Shettima as his running mate in Daura, Katsina State, yesterday, Northern Elders have outlined three things likely to follow the development.

Tweeting via his verified Twitter handle on Monday, NEF spokesperson, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed wondered if the faiths of political leaders were essential to how they govern the country.

He noted that the ticket might force Christians to disregard the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 general elections.

He added that the decision might on the other hand encourage Muslims to aggressively vote for the ruling party.

“Now that Bola Ahmed Tinubu has decided on Muslim-Muslim three things are possible—

1. All Christians will walk away from his ticket.

2. All Muslims will line up behind his ticket.

3. It will not make any difference to his electoral fortunes.

Are the faiths of our leaders that important to how they lead?”, the tweet read.

The announcement, which came as sort of shock to huge swaths of Nigerians given the country’s religious plurality, has caused a lot of debates especially in the social media space.

While some Nigerians tipped the ticket for failure in 2023, a number of others commended the decision, arguing that Nigeria needs to move away from using religion as basis for leadership.

