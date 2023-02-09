Northern Elders spokesman tasks Council of State to consider holding 2023 elections in one day

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has tasked the Council of State meeting scheduled for Friday as summoned by President Muhammadu Buhari, to considering the merit of holding all the elections in one day in March to avert negative security consequences.

The NEF appeal was contained in a statement on Thursday by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the apex Northen group also asked the Council to advise Buhari to review the timelines for the ongoing currency swap which has brought untold hardship to Nigerians

“I hope they will review the very difficult conditions under which the Nigerian citizen lives today, and advise on measures to relieve the poor, in particular of avoidable hardships.

“They should look at the merit of holding all the elections in one day in March to avert negative security consequences.

“The council should advise the President to review the timelines for ongoing currency exchange. It should assure the nation that our democracy is safe and our economic unity is not being threatened,” Baba-Ahmed said.

