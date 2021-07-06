Politics
Northern elders tag Southern govs’ insistence on 2023 Presidency as “not acceptable”
In the wake of its resolution to ensure the emergence of a Southern President in 2023, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has rejected this position of the Southern governors.
The NEF in a statement on Tuesday, opined that the region will not be railroaded or blackmailed into ceding the position to a particular region in variance with the constitutional right of every Nigerian.
READ ALSO: Southern govs are just like Kanu, Igboho; they’re agents of destabilisation —ADP Chairman Sani Yabagi
Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy observed that as far as the North was concerned, the idea that it would be indirectly threatened or intimidated or blackmailed into yielding an office that ought to be settled democratically is not acceptable.
“We are running a democratic government and decisions over where the next president comes from are basically decisions that will be made by voters exercising their rights to choose which candidate best serves their interest,” the NEF noted in its statement.
Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed also opined that the democratic rights of Nigerian citizens to vote for a candidate cannot be snatched by threats or intimidation.
