Politics
Northern elders task Nigerian govt on credible elections in 2023
The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Sunday, charged Nigerian government as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on credible and transparent elections in 2023.
The forum through its spokesperson, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said absolutely free and fair elections would be a necessity for the country to continue to survive.
Baba-Ahmed, in a tweet, added that the will of the people must triumph and the rules of democracy be strictly observed in the process.
Read also: Northern Elders charge Nigerian govt to arrest crude oil thieves, save economy from total collapse
“2023 elections had better be absolutely credible. Winners must be seen to have won. Losers must be convinced they lost, and accept they lost. No one is guaranteed a win. This is democracy. Its rules are made for all. All candidates must campaign freely. The will of the people must triumph”, the tweet reads.
The 2023 race has been predicted to be the most historic election in the history of Nigeria.
This has been because of the deplorable state of the nation and the clamour for competent leadership to drive the country forward.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...