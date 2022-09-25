Northern elders task Nigerian govt on credible elections in 2023

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Sunday, charged Nigerian government as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on credible and transparent elections in 2023.

The forum through its spokesperson, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said absolutely free and fair elections would be a necessity for the country to continue to survive.

Baba-Ahmed, in a tweet, added that the will of the people must triumph and the rules of democracy be strictly observed in the process.

Read also: Northern Elders charge Nigerian govt to arrest crude oil thieves, save economy from total collapse

“2023 elections had better be absolutely credible. Winners must be seen to have won. Losers must be convinced they lost, and accept they lost. No one is guaranteed a win. This is democracy. Its rules are made for all. All candidates must campaign freely. The will of the people must triumph”, the tweet reads.

The 2023 race has been predicted to be the most historic election in the history of Nigeria.

This has been because of the deplorable state of the nation and the clamour for competent leadership to drive the country forward.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now