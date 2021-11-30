Northern Elders urge Buhari to ignore Igbo elders’ request to release Nnamdi Kanu

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has insisted that the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, must be prosecuted for his alleged crimes, as releasing him as being advocated by Igbo elders will be a miscarriage of justice.

The NEF, in a statement on Monday issued in Abuja by its Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore the request of Igbo elders to terminate the trial of Nnamdi Kanu and release him unconditionally.

In the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, the NEF said releasing Kanu without allowing him go through trial would be interfering in the judicial process.

The statement reads:

“Northern Elders Forum has carefully studied the request of Igbo Elders for President Muhammadu Buhari to terminate the trial of Nnamdi Kanu and release him unconditionally.

Read also: Northern elders want state Electoral Commissions scrapped, merger of other parties

“It has also noted President Buhari’s response which both raised very weighty issues related to the request, and his commitment to consider it.

“The Forum notes that there are no safe, constructive or informed grounds for granting the request and advises that President Buhari will do serious injury to a country already threatened by multiple challenges to its security and territorial integrity if he delays announcing the only responsible response, which is that the judicial process in the case of Kanu must be allowed to run its course.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now