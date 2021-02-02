Northern elders urge Nigerian govt to protect Fulani communities in South

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Tuesday implored the Federal Government to explore all available options to protect Fulani communities in the Southern part of Nigeria.

The NEF made the call in a statement issued by Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

The Forum also urged governors of the 36 states to do same for the interest of peace in the country.

The group expressed concern at the reports of forced ejections and attacks on Fulani herdsmen, their families and communities in some states in the southern part of the country.

NEF advised law-abiding Fulani communities to seek protection where it is available, and appealed to other Fulani groups and individuals to resist the temptation of taking the law into their own hands.

The statement read: “Northern Elders’ Forum is deeply worried by reports of ejections under threats and attacks on Fulani herders, families and communities in some states of the South.

“The Forum has received these reports since the night of Sunday, January 31, and had taken the responsible step by drawing the attention of authorities to the dangers which these attacks represent for all Nigerians.

“We have also advised law-abiding Fulani communities to seek protection where it is available, and have appealed to other Fulani to resist the temptation of taking the law into their own hands.

“It is necessary to warn people who threaten law-abiding Fulani communities in all parts of Nigeria, but particularly in some parts of the South, to desist. A vast majority of the Fulani are law-abiding and have rights to live lawfully wherever they can find means of subsistence.

“Like all Nigerians who can be found in every inch of Nigeria, the rights of the Fulani will not be abridged by criminals hiding behind ethnic interests to exterminate them.

“Citizens and groups who play the role of police and other law-enforcement agencies are committing crimes, and they must be stopped by leaders who are sworn to protect the law and security of all Nigerians.

“The Forum reminds the nation that there are criminals in all ethnic groups, and the nation will be treading dangerous grounds if it continues to tolerate the demonization of entire groups over particular types of crimes.

“The Forum calls on President Muhammadu Buhari and State Governors to take immediate and decisive steps to protect law-abiding members of Fulani communities from killers and criminals who apparently believe that Fulani have no rights in Nigeria.

“It demands the immediate arrest and prosecution of persons who are attacking Fulani and setting the country on a very dangerous path.

“The Forum repeats its earlier position: the Fulani will not be ejected from any Nigerian community only on the basis of being Fulani or herding cattle within the limits of laws and regulations.”

