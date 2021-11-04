Northern elders want state Electoral Commissions scrapped, merger of other parties

The Northern Elders Forum has called for the scrapping of State Electoral Commissions due to the damage being wrought on the system especially during the conduct of Local Government elections.

The group also appealed to political parties in the country to align in order to challenge the dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a healthier democracy.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by its spokesman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, after a meeting convened by its Chairman, Ango Abdullahi.

“The NEF looks forward to the emergence and consolidation of other parties in the political environment. The continued existence of State Electoral Commissions which conduct elections into local government councils is damaging the democratic process.

“The NEF advises that the on-going constitutional amendments should include the scrapping of these commissions and the assumption of their duties by INEC,” the statement read.

Also, the group revealed that the people of the North are willing to work with other Nigerians in order to “restore a level playing field to our democratic system. It is now left to politicians and other leaders to conduct the type of politics that builds into it real equity, fairness, competence and justice, through inclusive campaigns and responsible approach towards the 2023 elections.

The people of the North want to work with other Nigerians to produce a competent and committed Nigerian leadership that will restore confidence in our country’s capacity to survive and rebuild itself for the next generations.”

