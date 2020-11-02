Northern governors call for censorship of social media, condemn #EndSARS protest

The Northern Governors’ Forum on Monday called for the censorship of social media.

The governors, who made the call at the end of their meeting in Kaduna, said the social media had “devastating” effects on the country.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, they condemned the #EndSARS protest, saying it was designed to bring about a change in government.

The governors also declared that Nigeria’s unity was non- negotiable.

The communiqué read: “The meeting took note of the devastating effect of the uncontrolled social media in spreading fake news. Therefore, calls for major control mechanism and censorship of the social media practice in Nigeria.

“Meeting raises attention on the need to keep a strict watch on the Federal Capital Territory to guide against unwarranted and destructive protests to safeguard critical assets of the nation.

“Meeting commends the National Assembly and the Presidency in being proactive in addressing the issues of #EndSARS protests across the country.

“The meeting resolves to support the Nigerian Police Force to serve the country better and calls for the strengthening of trust between the people and the police.

“The meeting expressed concern over the low-level involvement of relevant stakeholders in the implementation programmes of government and calls on the relevant agencies to review implementation strategies to make for maximum impact and benefits.

“The meeting rejects and condemns the subversive actions of the $EndSARS protest. The superlative agitations and other change-regime actions outside the ballot box soon take advantage of the peaceful protests to push for their separative agenda. The meeting endorsed the indivisibility, indissolubility, and oneness of the nation.”

