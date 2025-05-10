Connect with us

Northern governors demand review of security strategies

1 day ago

Governors of the 19 states in the North on Saturday urged the Federal Government to review the strategies to address the security challenges in the region.

They made the call at a joint meeting of the Northern States Governors Forum and Northern Traditional Rulers Council at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna.

However, 14 governors were physically present at the meeting.

The governors were Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe) Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Ahmed Fintiri (Adamawa), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa).

Others are Mai Malam Buni (Yobe), Mohammed Bago (Niger), Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Dikko Radda (Katsina) and Ahmed Ododo (Kogi).

Bauchi, Borno, Benue, Kano, and Kwara States were represented by their deputy governors.

The governors in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and read by the chairman of the Forum, Yahaya, expressed concern at the resurgence of Boko Haram activities in the North-East and killings in the North-Central.

They also decried the poor infrastructure in the region.

“We must work together to address the security challenges facing our region. We must enhance our security measures to protect our citizens and ensure their safety,” they stated.

