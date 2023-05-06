Northern governors didn’t push for power shift to South because of Tinubu – Lalong

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, said on Saturday the All Progressives Governors (APC) governors in the North did not push for a power shift to the South because of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Northern governors had during the APC presidential primary in June last year directed all presidential aspirants from the region to step down for their Southern counterparts in line with Nigerians’ aspiration for power shift to the region after the eight years rule of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu eventually won the party’s presidential ticket after he defeated the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and a few others in the primary election held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Lalong, according to a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Macham Makut, spoke at the 9th Annual Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture on Leadership and Good Governance held in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

He said the governors pushed for a southern president because of their desire to promote unity and peace in the country.

Lalong said: “When I led my colleagues – the Northern Governors – to push for power shift to the South, it was not because we wanted Asiwaju to be president. Rather, we wanted to ensure that justice and fairness prevail in our nation for unity, peace, and harmony.

“That is what we believe our revered father of blessed memory, Sir Ahmadu Bello, would do in such circumstances. Fortunately, the party delegates chose Asiwaju who was eventually accepted by Nigerians as he was unanimously elected.

“The Northern region needs serious attention in various sectors ranging from security, education, infrastructure, agriculture, economic revival and restoration of law and order in various areas that have been ravaged by insecurity.”

