‘Northern governors galvanise support for Tinubu to emerge as APC candidate,’ Reps Majority Leader, Ado Doguwa claims

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa, said on Wednesday the All Progressives Governors (APC) from the North galvanise support for the party’s national leader, Bola Tinubu, to emerge as the party’s presidential candidate.

Doguwa, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, also expressed surprise that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo did not step down for the former Lagos State governor in the presidential race.

He described Tinubu as a miracle worker and Southern Nigeria’s version of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Doguwa said: “We have two Buharis in APC. There is President Muhammadu Buhari of the North while Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the Buhari of the South.”

“Governors of Northern Nigeria did not only agree to concede power to the South. They galvanize their support and solidarity behind Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It was not a secret.

“So I thought Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would have played ball being his kinsman.”

The lawmaker stressed that the Northern governors not only pushed for a power shift to the South, they also mobilized support for Tinubu as the party’s presidential candidate.

He also took a swipe at the former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso emerged as the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate on Wednesday.

Doguwa argued that Kwankwaso lacks the capacity to mount a serious challenge in the 2023 election, saying he formed the NNPP for self-interest.

