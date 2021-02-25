Northern governors, IGP, NSA, monarchs, others meet in Kaduna over insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF), comprising governors of the 19 Northern states are currently in a meeting in Kaduna with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Ibrahim, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Monguno, Director General, State Security Service, Yusuf Bichi, as well as prominent traditional rulers of the region over security challenges bedeviling the northern parts of the country.

Also in attendance at the two-day meeting which will round off on Friday include Senate President, Ahmad Lawal, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

The meeting which is ongoing at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House I’m Kaduna, has in attendance the governors of Plateau, Adamawa, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Jigawa and Katsina States.

Others in attendance are those of Niger, Zamfara, Yobe, Benue, Kogi and Kebbi States who are being represented by their deputies

The participants are expected to discuss the current security challenges bedevilling the Northern region and youth unemployment.

At their last meeting in November, 2020, the Northern Governors had set up two committees to push for statutory roles for traditional rulers and another on youth and civil societies.

The committee on roles of traditional rulers has the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage, as the Chairman with two representatives from the National Assembly, one from each of the three zones, and a minister as members.

The Committee on Youth and Civil Societies is chaired by the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmad Bamalli, with one representative of elders, youth, women, persons with disability as members from each of the three zones.

