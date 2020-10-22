Northern governors meet on insecurity, #EndSARS

Governors of the 19 northern states in Nigeria met on Thursday over the violence and tension resulting from the ongoing #EndSARS protests and other security situations in the country.

The nationwide protest against brutality by the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) began two weeks ago across the country.

However, the protest has been hijacked by criminals who had unleashed mayhem in Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country.

Youths from the north had also taken to the streets to protest the insecurity in the region under the banner of #EndInsecuriyNow.

The protest was to draw the attention of government to the activities of Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, and other criminal elements in the region.

At the meeting held in Kaduna were Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau), Aminu Tambuwwal (Sokoto), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), AbdulRahman AbdulRazak (Kwara), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Sani Bello (Niger), Babagana Zulum (Borno) and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa).

Bauchi, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, and Kogi States were represented by their deputy governors at the meeting.

