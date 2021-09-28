Northern governors’ position on 2023 power shift cowardly, irresponsible – PANDEF

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) on Tuesday described the Northern governors as hypocrites over their position on the 2023 power shift.

The Northern governors had during their meeting in Kaduna on Monday branded their Southern counterparts’ quest for power shift to the region in two years’ time as unconstitutional.

The National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, Ken Robinson, who reacted to the development in a statement in Port Harcourt, River State, said the Northern governors’ position was ridiculous, cowardly, and irresponsible considering the fact that the South supported President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 elections.

The group also declared its support for the Lagos and Rivers State governments on the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT).

He said: “PANDEF has described northern governors’ opposition to power shift to the South as most ridiculous, cowardly, and irresponsible.

“Their opinion on the issue of the southern presidency is preposterous and parochial; they have enjoyed massive support from the South for President Muhammadu Buhari to attain power.

“It exposes them as hypocrites and cowards. That is what they are and they should be told clearly. No sane person would say power should not rotate after eight years of a northern presidency.

“Buhari was supported by southern Nigeria to become President. Our money was used to sponsor him to become President, particularly in 2015.

“After using our money and our votes to become President, they are now saying that power shift is unconstitutional. It is a most absurd, unreasonable, irresponsible statement.

“Anybody, no matter how highly or lowly placed, that says that there should be no power rotation in 2023 does not love Nigeria. Those people do not want Nigeria to progress and to be united; they do not want peace in Nigeria.

“Let it be known to the Northern governors and indeed the Northern community that there can be no peace without justice, and saying that there should be no power rotation is an act of injustice against southern Nigeria.

“On VAT, PANDEF wholly supports the position of Rivers, Lagos and the Southern Governors that States should collect VAT.”

