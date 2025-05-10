Northern governors reiterate support for state police

The governors of the 19 states in the North on Saturday reaffirmed their support for the creation of state police and urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the enactment of the legal framework for its take off.

They made the in a communiqué issued at a joint meeting of the Northern States Governors Forum and Northern Traditional Rulers Council at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna and signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State.

However, 14 governors were physically present at the meeting.

Also at the meeting were governors Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Ahmed Fintiri (Adamawa), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa).

Others are Mai Malam Buni (Yobe), Mohammed Bago (Niger), Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Dikko Radda (Katsina) and, Ahmed Ododo (Kogi).

Bauchi, Borno, Benue, Kano, and Kwara States were represented by their deputy governors.

READ ALSO: Northern governors demand review of security strategies

The governors resolved to urgently set up inter-state platforms to coordinate surveillance on the borders.

They also resolved to liaise with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to work out modalities of how to increase support to the federal security agencies to strengthen peculiar local initiatives in combating all forms of security challenges in the zone.

The governors acknowledged the importance of non-partisan cooperation, collaboration, and peer review in effectively addressing the numerous developmental challenges confronting the region and the nation at large

They commended President Bola Tinubu for his sustained commitment to addressing the security challenges and infrastructural deficits in the North.

By: Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now