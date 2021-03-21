Northern governors want attack on Ortom investigated | Ripples Nigeria

The attack on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, by gunmen on Saturday, has been condemned by the Northern Governors Forum, describing it as disturbing.

The governors, in a statement on Sunday by their Chairman, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, also called for a thorough investigation into the attack.

In the statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to Lalong, Dr Makut Macham in Jos, they said the attack was another attempt by criminals to cause mayhem in Benue and in the nation as a whole.

Tasking all relevant security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation to fish out those behind the attack and their sponsors, Lalong also commended security details attached to the governor for repelling the attack and securing Ortom and members of his entourage.

Continuing, Lalong, who said all hands must be on deck to address the lingering degeneration of security in the country as it threatened its corporate existence, further revealed that governors in the northern part of Nigeria were in solidarity with their colleague and the entire people of Benue State.

He also assured that they would continue to engage and support security agencies in their duty of securing the region and nation.

