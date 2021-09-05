Northern Governors’ Wives say closure of schools over abductions not sustainable

The Northern Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF) has condemned the incessant abductions of school children and the closure of schools in the region, but however, insisted that the zone cannot continue with the enforced closure of schools over abduction of pupils, as their children must go to school.

The NGWF, at a media parley with selected journalists in Abuja on Saturday, maintained that the continued shutting down of schools over bandits’ attacks cannot be sustained as it is just a short-term measure.

The Chairperson of the forum and wife of Kaduna State governor, Hadiza El-Rufai, who spoke at the event, tasked the federal and state governments in the North to do everything possible to defeat the bandits once and for all.

In a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, Hajia El-Rufai said:

“I think what the state governments are already doing, like in Kaduna State and recently in Zamfara State, where they’ve closed all the schools, is a short-term solution and cannot be sustained because we must get our children to school.

“But as it is now, it is important to keep our children safe.

“The long-term solution is to deal with the bandits; we can’t continue like this, something has to change.

“I believe that the President or the people that are supposed to do the right thing are doing the right thing; these things are not just as easy as they sound.

“I believe that in the last few weeks, the bandits have been really bombarded; they are under a lot of fire from our security agencies.

“So the long-term strategy is to defeat them, so that our children can go to school without feeling that they are in danger.”

