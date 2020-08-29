Northern Govs’ chair, Lalong, says talks underway to end Southern Kaduna crisis

The Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has revealed that talks are underway to resolve the lingering Southern Kaduna crisis which has witnessed the killing of many.

Governor Lalong who revealed this on Friday while speaking to newsmen after a meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja, said that he met with Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on the matter during the week.

Lalong who informed that Northern Governors’ are working to see the end of the crisis also recalled that he issued a statement which condemned the crisis, with a call for calm and proper investigation.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court affirms Lalong’s election

“Two days ago, I was in Kaduna to inform the governor that we are having meetings; that we will help him”, NAN quoted him as saying.

“I had a meeting with some Southern Kaduna people and I went back to the governor. After consultations, we sit down with the governor because we must see the end of this crisis”, Lalong added.

Join the conversation

Opinions